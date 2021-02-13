Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,501.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $94,501.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $147.96 or 0.00311277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00089249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064470 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.87 or 0.98117045 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 46,885 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

