Mirrored Apple Price Down 5.1% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $264,443.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be bought for $147.81 or 0.00315633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.33 or 0.96560233 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 46,885 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

