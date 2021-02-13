Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $99,795.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $363.66 or 0.00773866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00283952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00097316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00089256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.63 or 0.98737260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 18,432 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.