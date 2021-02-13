Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $533,607.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $533,607.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $19.77 or 0.00041526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 353,934 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

