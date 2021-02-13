Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $330,689.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $19.70 or 0.00041944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 353,934 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

