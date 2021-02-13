Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $28.96 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.96 or 0.00061735 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $293,194.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 246,463 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

