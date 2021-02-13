Mirrored Netflix 1-Day Volume Tops $457,080.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $457,080.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $626.57 or 0.01329514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,170 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.