Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $14.43

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $100,842.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $14.43 or 0.00030442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 404,394 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

