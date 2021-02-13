Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $908.65 on Top Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $908.65 or 0.01919016 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $7.40 million and $103,312.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,139 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

