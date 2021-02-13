Mirrored United States Oil Fund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,870.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $35,870.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for $43.81 or 0.00092269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 142,686 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.