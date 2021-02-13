Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $6.22 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $380,894.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $43.62 or 0.00092860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 142,686 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.