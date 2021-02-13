Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

MAB stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.22. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -12.54.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

