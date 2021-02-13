Mithril Market Cap Tops $23.62 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.93 or 0.00790655 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.