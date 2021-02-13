Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 607,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 14th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,519.0 days.

MIELF remained flat at $$16.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

