Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$14.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
