MixMarvel (MIX) Price Up 34.9% This Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $786,790.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,827,188 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

