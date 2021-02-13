MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $848,066.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $848,066.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,827,188 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

