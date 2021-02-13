Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 1,881,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,147,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.06.

About Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

