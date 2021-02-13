MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MOGU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Get MOGU alerts:

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.