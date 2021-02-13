MonaCoin Market Cap Hits $174.17 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $174.17 million and approximately $55.97 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.74 or 0.03854774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.77 or 0.01235075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00502855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00460964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00334248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.