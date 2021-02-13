MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $173.44 million and $46.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,515.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.89 or 0.03819544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00460920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $686.80 or 0.01445417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00566360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00487594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00359311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002922 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

