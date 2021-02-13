Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

