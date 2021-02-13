Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The First Bancshares worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 89.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

FBMS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $688.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

