Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Granite Construction worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

GVA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

