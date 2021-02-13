Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

