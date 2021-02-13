Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kforce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,684 shares of company stock worth $3,824,651. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $46.63 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

