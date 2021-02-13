Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of SeaSpine worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

