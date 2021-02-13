Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of MVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

