Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Stoneridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SRI opened at $30.33 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $819.06 million, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

