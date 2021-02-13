Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

