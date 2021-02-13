Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

