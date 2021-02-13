Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,573 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 110.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR opened at $19.84 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

