Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CBTX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lowered CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $691.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.