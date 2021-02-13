Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of DX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

