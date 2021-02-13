Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stock Yards Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

