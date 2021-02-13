Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.