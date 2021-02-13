Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Southern First Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $268,188. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFST. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

