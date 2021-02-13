Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,591 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 206,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

