Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 113,779 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Zumiez worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,029. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.