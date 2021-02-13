Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Shyft Group worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -410.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

