Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period.

ESXB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 7,910 shares of company stock worth $54,830 in the last three months.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

