Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of i3 Verticals worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

IIIV opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

