Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,580 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of QCR worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 70.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of QCR by 362.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 397.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 29.2% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

