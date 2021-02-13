Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Textainer Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TGH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

