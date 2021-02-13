Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

