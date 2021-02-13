Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

