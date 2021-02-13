Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.