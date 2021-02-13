Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Moncler has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

