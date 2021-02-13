MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,703.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $35,703.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010067 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00181315 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,905,752 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.