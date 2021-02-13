MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Critical Comparison

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -26.18% -28.36% -19.48% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 5.62, suggesting that its stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and MoneyOnMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $94.17 million 1.96 -$3.70 million N/A N/A MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MoneyOnMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

